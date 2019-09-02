Four bodies were recovered on Monday by rescuers searching for 34 people missing after a pre-down fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Four dead, 30 missing as fire sinks California dive boat: U.S. Coast Guard - September 2, 2019
- UK PM Johnson threatens election ahead of Brexit battle in parliament - September 2, 2019
- Sudden fire sinks California dive boat, 34 missing: U.S. Coast Guard - September 2, 2019