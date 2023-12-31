Authorities say cause of the explosion has not been determined and they didn’t know whether victims were relatedAuthorities in Michigan say four people have died and two others were injured in a house explosion 45 miles west of Detroit that could be heard from miles away and destroyed the home entirely, leaving only the basement intact.Police said six people were in the home. Four of those at the home died at the scene, and two others were hospitalized in critical condition. They added that they had not determined the cause of the explosion – which occurred about 3.30pm Saturday – and did not know if the victims were related.The Associated Press contributed reporting Continue reading…

