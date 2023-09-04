RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Shift4 Payments, Inc. (“Shift4”) (NYSE: FOUR). The action charges Shift4 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Shift4’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Shift4’s investors have suffered significant losses.

CLASS PERIOD: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 THROUGH APRIL 18, 2023

SHIFT4’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on November 10, 2021, when Shift4 issued a shareholder letter before markets opened, announcing the company’s Q3 2021 financial results. In the shareholder letter, the company recorded $19.3 million of customer acquisition costs in the investing activities section of its unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, as well as $25.6 million in net cash provided by operating activities, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On October 21, 2022, Shift4 disclosed in an SEC filing that certain of its financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated because of a material weakness in the company’s financial controls, which had caused it to incorrectly treat “customer acquisition costs” as cash used in investing activities rather than cash used in operating activities in its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. As a result, Shift4 was forced to negatively revise its net cash provided by operating activities in certain past financial statements. On this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 2.67%, to close at $44.16 per share on October 24, 2022.

Then, on April 19, 2023, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that Shift4 “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyperaggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat,” including “cash flow manipulation” and “inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.” The report also indicated that Shift4 engaged in unreported related-party transactions and that the company’s questionable accounting maneuvers “inflated 2022 gross profit by 13%, Adj. EBITDA by 34%, and operating income by close to 3x.”

Following this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $5.95 per share, or 8.68%, to close at $62.59 per share on April 19, 2023.

Shift4 investors may, no later than October 19, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Shift4 investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Shift4, O’Meara v. Shift4 Payments, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-03206, is filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before the Honorable Joseph F. Leeson Jr.

