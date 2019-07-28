Four Leading Australian Brokers and Wealth Advisors Select WeConvene’s Investor Event Management Platform to Modernize Corporate Access Meetings

SYDNEY, Australia, July 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeConvene , the largest meeting platform for the capital markets community, today announced that four of Australia’s leading brokers and wealth advisors, Hartleys, Morgans, Taylor Collison and Wilsons, have chosen WeConvene’s event management platform to help streamline and transform the way that they organise, promote, book and track corporate access services provided to their corporate and buy side clients.

In addition to the efficiency and low cost benefits, each of the firms will also be able to introduce simplified meeting booking technology to their buy-side clients, delivering in essence a “TheFork” style click-to-book experience for their buy-side clients invited to events hosted by the Brokers. This approach removes the need for back-and-forth exchanges around booking meetings, saves time and gives all participants a much better experience.

Carrick Ryan, Director & Head of Institutional Sales at Hartleys , stated: “WeConvene has made it easier for our institutional clients to book a meeting on our corporate roadshows. It has helped Hartleys organise roadshows more efficiently.”

“We are thrilled that 4 of the leading Broking and Wealth firms have chosen to work with WeConvene and are experiencing the significant benefits the platform has to offer,” stated Radek Barnert, CEO of WeConvene. “Each of our clients has chosen to replace manual workflows, disparate databases and expensive legacy systems so that they can accelerate technological transformation for a service which is extremely valuable yet has always been terribly manual. Which will also mean their clients benefit,” Barnert added.

About WeConvene

WeConvene is a platform for the capital markets community focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks – efficient, easy and economically viable.

For further information about Hartleys

For further information about Morgans

For further information about Taylor Collison

For further information about Wilsons

Media Contact

Matt Hall [email protected]