New model homes in the Cordoba and Tavira collections feature stunning architectural and interior design; Home buyers are invited to attend the Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 21

Toll Brothers at Stonebrook Toll Brothers opens four new model homes at Toll Brothers at Stonebrook luxury home community in Sparks, Nevada

Toll Brothers at Stonebrook “The new model homes showcase the exceptional luxury designs offered at Cordoba and Tavira at Stonebrook, and serve as an inspiration for the personalization selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at our Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno.

SPARKS, Nev., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model homes at Cordoba and Tavira in the Toll Brothers at Stonebrook master-planned community in northern Nevada. The Cordoba and Tavira collections within Toll Brothers at Stonebrook offer single-family homes ranging from 2,367 to 3,210+ square feet and typical home site size of 6,500 square feet, all in an ideal location about 10 miles northeast of Reno, Nevada. Home prices start in the low $600,000s.

The highly anticipated Cordoba and Tavira model homes feature distinctive architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design. Home buyers are invited to attend the model grand opening event on Saturday, October 21 at noon. During the event, prospective home buyers will enjoy light refreshments and an assortment of treats while exploring the new Sales Center and four professionally decorated model homes, showcasing the best in Toll Brothers luxury living. For more information and to RSVP for the grand opening event, visit TollBrothersAtStonebrook.com/GO.

“The new model homes showcase the exceptional luxury designs offered at Cordoba and Tavira at Stonebrook, and serve as an inspiration for the personalization selections that our home buyers will experience first-hand at our Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno.

Cordoba at Stonebrook offers single-story and two-story home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, and 3-car garages. Tavira at Stonebrook will feature single-story home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Homes within the Cordoba and Tavira collections will include well-appointed kitchens with JennAir appliances, spacious primary bedroom suites with spa-like baths, flex rooms and home offices, and indoor/outdoor living spaces with covered patios.

The desirable location provides residents with shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in Sparks and the surrounding Reno area, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also within a short drive to Lake Tahoe.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities throughout Northern Nevada, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0117cc-9c56-4ac7-8589-bcdd3d7da118

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58f832e4-54b9-4442-8785-fa8ceddc3122

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)