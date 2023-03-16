Starting today, Newark and Trenton, NJ, Syracuse, NY and Wilkes-Barre, PA, get internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents and businesses in four Northeast cities are getting more options to keep them connected. Today, as part of one of the biggest network upgrades in our history, Verizon, is bringing new wireless home and business internet options that utilize 5G Ultra Wideband to residents and businesses in Newark and Trenton, NJ, Syracuse, NY and Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and provides speeds fast enough to power all the connected devices in the home: smart TVs, tablets, laptops, phones, gaming consoles and more. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan1 – an average annual savings of over $450 compared to Xfinity’s and Spectrum’s advertised, entry-level cable internet plans & one standard mobile line. Plus, with our price guarantee you don’t have to worry about surprise price hikes. The price is guaranteed for two or three years, depending on your plan.

Our 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee makes switching easy. If for any reason you’re unhappy, cancel within 30 days and receive a refund of the service charge. We’ll also help cover the cost to switch with up to a $500 credit towards early termination fees2. Not a current Verizon customer? You can still get 5G Home Internet for just $50 per month with Auto Pay3.

“Residents and businesses in the Northeast have enjoyed the reliability and fast speeds of our Fios services, and now we’re excited to bring our 5G Home and 5G Business Internet services to more people in the area,” said Chris Flood, North East Consumer Vice President at Verizon. “This expansion will also provide our customers the opportunity to save on their home internet when they combine with select Verizon mobile plans.”

To learn more, go to verizon.com/home , provide your address and see if your home is covered.

Live in a Fios area? Verizon has you covered

Residents whose homes are eligible for Fios aren’t missing out on unbeatable value and services from Verizon. Verizon Home Internet services start at $25 per month with AutoPay and select 5G mobile plans, all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Verizon 5G Business Internet

Looking to power your business? Qualified local businesses in these areas will also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. Get started stress-free with our 30 day guarantee. New, qualified 5G Business Internet customers can get up to a $1,500 bill credit to help cover early termination fees from their current carrier.

To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

Join the network you need at a price you’ll love

Verizon is the nation’s most reliable 5G network4, but not everyone knows how affordable it is to join. With Welcome Unlimited ; now you can get the network you want at a price you’ll love – and the price is guaranteed for three years. Join the network you want for just $25 per line per month for four lines on Welcome Unlimited with Auto Pay, plus taxes and fees5 when you bring your phones.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s 5G growth and innovation across industries with its mobility, nationwide broadband and consumer offerings.

5G Home Internet available in select areas

