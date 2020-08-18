Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FOUR PAWS rescues animals from collapsed buildings in Beirut

FOUR PAWS rescues animals from collapsed buildings in Beirut

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Together with Animals Lebanon, FOUR PAWS saves pets in Lebanon

Lebanon, Beirut | Aug. 2020 | Rapid response and emergency help after explosion at the harbour in Beirut. #SupportBeirutAnimals © FOUR PAWS

Lebanon, Beirut | Aug. 2020 | Rapid response and emergency help after explosion at the harbour in Beirut. #SupportBeirutAnimals

© FOUR PAWS

Lebanon, Beirut | Aug. 2020 | Rapid response and emergency help after explosion at the harbour in Beirut. #SupportBeirutAnimals © FOUR PAWS

Lebanon, Beirut | Aug. 2020 | Rapid response and emergency help after explosion at the harbour in Beirut. #SupportBeirutAnimals

© FOUR PAWS

Boston, MA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS supports its local partner Animals Lebanon in the rescue and care of injured animals in Beirut. On August 4th, the Lebanese capital was severely impacted by a massive explosion at the port. Over 170 people lost their lives and over 6,000 were injured. Among the victims are numerous animals – including many pets. The FOUR PAWS team is helping on site to search for buried animals to provide them with medical treatment, food and, if possible, reunification with their owners.

For the next few weeks, the FOUR PAWS team will be on the ground in Beirut with the goal to rescue as many pets and stray animals as possible from the ruins, together with the help of Animals Lebanon and local volunteers. If pets cannot be reunited with their owners, FOUR PAWS will look for a safe, new home for them. The same applies for rescued stray animals. Additionally, FOUR PAWS will provide urgently needed medical supplies and food.

“The unstable political and economic situation in Lebanon, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, are challenging for us. But for many people, pets are like family members. That is why we will be searching and caring for surviving animals around the clock in the coming weeks. We will also use the rescue operations to vaccinate stray animals in the area against rabies – just another source of risk that we will take care of with preventative methods”, says Dr Amir Khalil, FOUR PAWS veterinarian and leader of the Beirut mission.

Expertise in crisis and conflict zones

In December 2019, FOUR PAWS and Animals Lebanon conducted an emergency mission together to care for several wild animals kept in two zoos in the south of Lebanon. The animal welfare organization has also worked in countries like Libya and Egypt. In 2016 and 2019, the FOUR PAWS team evacuated three zoos in the Gaza Strip. In 2017, FOUR PAWS rescued 13 animals from an amusement park near Aleppo in Syria, as well as the last two surviving bears and lions from a zoo in Mosul, Iraq.

“Here at Four Paws we are uniquely positioned for these difficult rescue missions, with several offices and programs operating quite literally around the world. Because of our experienced and diverse team, we are able to provide assistance for disasters and tragedies quickly and effectively, bringing reprieve and emergency support when animals and people are in desperate need,” says Danika Oriol-Morway, Executive Director for FOUR PAWS USA.

ABOUT FOUR PAWS INTERNATIONAL

FOUR PAWS is an international animal welfare organization that has, for more than three decades, consistently and successfully focused on one goal: helping improve the lives of animals through sustainable campaigns and projects. We focus on animals that are directly under human influence: farm, wild and companion animals but also specifically bears, big cats, horses, primates and stray dogs and cats. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, FOUR PAWS has offices in 14 other countries including in Boston, MA.

Copyright: © FOUR PAWS

For direct questions and additional photo requests, please contact Danika Oriol-Morway at [email protected]

Attachments

  • VIER PFOTEN_2020-08-17_015
  • VIER PFOTEN_2020-08-17_003 
CONTACT: Danika Oriol-Morway
FOUR PAWS International
617-942-1233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.