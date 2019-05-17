Breaking News
Four Progressive Leaders to Receive the 2019 YPO Global Innovation Awards

Thirst CEO Mina Guli, RaySearch Laboratories AB CEO Johan Löf,

Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski & Apeel CEO James Rogers honored

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YPO, the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives, today announced the winners of its prestigious Global Innovation Awards. Presented in conjunction with YPO Innovation Week, the Global Innovation Awards annually recognizes YPO members who are making an impact through transformation around the globe in four categories: Social Impact, Medical, Technology, and Manufacturing.

“Our goal for the 2019 Global Innovation Award winners is to recognize YPO member companies that are creating scalable solutions which address challenges both at a local and/or global level,” said Mohamed Alkady, YPO Global Innovation Awards Chair. “Each of these winners represent their category with glaring leadership and, most importantly, a clear mission and vision. This extraordinary group have demonstrated a desire and proven ability to make a real impact and we are delighted to present them with this well-deserved honor.”

The 2019 Global Innovation Award winners are:  

  • Social Impact — Mina Guli, CEO of Thirst

Thirst is a non-profit organization focused on tackling the world’s water scarcity crisis by educating and engaging the next generation of global water ambassadors.

  • Medical — Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch Laboratories AB

RaySearch Laboratories AB support thousands of clinics worldwide in the fight against cancer. By making oncology software faster, easier and more flexible, the company enables better care for cancer patients worldwide.  

  • Technology — Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes imagines a world without malware, addressing the issue on a global scale for both consumers and businesses.

  • Manufacturing — James Rogers, CEO of Apeel

Apeel helps farmers and retailers maintain produce quality and greatly reduce food, water, and energy waste from farm to kitchen.  

“Today’s announcement epitomizes and reinforces what is both unique and special about YPO and its members,” said Scott Mordell, CEO, YPO. “YPO is a global community that brings extraordinary leaders together, and through a value stream that comes from their member-to-member connections, allows them to accelerate their successes even faster. With our YPO 2019 Global Innovation Awards, we’re celebrating these successes and the impact these members are having on the global community.”

The 2019 Global Innovation Award winners were selected from over 90 nominations that were submitted by YPO members. A judging committee of YPO peers and a distinguished representative from Salesforce reviewed the submissions and determined the winners.

This year’s recipients have been invited to attend Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference. Dreamforce brings together thought leaders, industry pioneers and the entire Salesforce community for four high-energy days of learning, inspiration, equality and fun. Salesforce is a YPO Global Strategic Partner and the presenting partner for the 2019 YPO Global Innovation Awards. The YPO and Salesforce partnership is focused on helping YPO members become better leaders, drive business transformation, and connect to their customers in new ways.

YPO Innovation Week, taking place 12-19 May, connects influential entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders to exchange ideas about inspiration, breakthroughs and transformation through signature and digital events around the world.

About YPO:
YPO is the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives in over 130 countries and the global platform for them to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world’s most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact. Today, YPO member-run companies, diversified among industries and types of businesses, employ more than 22 million people globally and generate USD9 trillion in annual revenues. For more information, visit ‪ypo.org.

YPO Media Contacts:
Amy Reid, [email protected], +1 646 678 0575 (United States)
Vickie Tikam, [email protected], +60 012 331 7411 (Asia)
Serena Marchionni, [email protected], +34 699 903 472 (Europe)
Brittany Pirozzolo, [email protected], + 1 972 310 9013 (United States)

