Four Ways to Experience Casper’s Wide-open Spaces

Fall + Winter Adventure Travel Tips

The North Platte Rivers runs all around Casper and its surroundings, making it the perfect place to cast your fishing line.

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is a family-friendly outdoor playground for all ski + snowboard lovers located at the top of Casper Mountain.

Casper, Wyoming, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As many travelers are opting to stay close to home, weekend getaways, road trips and easy airline flights are some of the top vacation trends moving into fall and winter travel. In today’s busy world, vacations and getaways to destinations that naturally offer social distancing are becoming the new norm. And in a place like Casper, Wyoming—which is home to 15 people per square mile—it’s easy to get away from the crowds and travel with peace of mind.

With fall in full swing and with winter quickly approaching, Casper has numerous activities to choose from for your next vacation. If you’re wondering how to best enjoy your time in Casper, here are four ways to experience wide-open spaces this fall and winter.

1. Book a guided fly-fishing trip with an experienced outfitter.

When visiting Casper, you’ll witness numerous fishing opportunities right outside your door. The North Platte River winds right through the heart of Casper, with several locations to stop and cast your line. Make the most of your trip by booking a guided fly-fishing trip with an experienced outfitter. Our fishing guides are some of the best in the West and know the North Platte River like the back of their hand, with many having access to privately owned sections of the river. If you’d rather fish solo, there are several access points along the river, as well as at reservoirs a short drive out of Casper. When you visit Alcova Reservoir, be sure to wander over to Fremont Canyon and take a moment to cast your line into the North Platte River as it runs through the middle of steep canyon cliffs.

2. Walk, fish and bike the Platte River trails around the city.

If you’re not completely comfortable venturing into the wilderness, Casper has a paved river trail that travels through town. The Platte River Trails systems follows the river for 11 miles through Casper and is suitable for walking, running, biking and rollerblading, and you can even play a game of frisbee golf along your way. While exploring down the Platte River Trails around Casper, be sure to pack your fishing rod, as there are many fishing access sites along the way.

3. Book a winter snow adventure at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

For an easy weekend away, plan a trip to Casper and some downhill skiing and snowboarding at Hogadon Basin Ski Area. Hogadon, as it’s usually referred to, has a great rental shop, a new lodge and has a variety of packages to choose from, including lessons. Whether you’re traveling solo or with friends and family, you’re sure to have a fabulous time playing in the snow. Combine your time on the mountain with a stay in a nearby hotel, lodge or vacation rental in town or on the mountain.

4. Take a Drive.

One of the best ways to explore a new destination is by taking a drive. While Casper sits along Interstate 25, there are backroads and two-lane highways that span out in every direction, leading to places like Fremont Canyon, Hell’s Half Acre, the Ayres Natural Bridge, Independence Rock and Cottonwood Creek Dinosaur Trail. And while fall in Wyoming doesn’t have the same autumn foliage you’ll find in New England, you’ll be greeted with brilliant shades of yellows, golds and oranges covering Casper Mountain and river bottoms. And if you’re interested in visiting Yellowstone National Park, order your free planning kit here.

Learn more about Casper, Wyoming and its wide-open spaces at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at [email protected]

Attachments

IMG_4514

Hogadon

CONTACT: Tia Troy Visit Casper 406-529-8314 [email protected]