Four Werner Drivers Advance to National Truck Driving Championships

OMAHA, Neb., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce four professional drivers have won first place at this year’s annual Nebraska Truck Driving Championships, earning a spot at the National Truck Driving Championships on Aug. 14-17. Eight Werner professional drivers competed, collectively earning second place as a team.

“We are proud of our elite drivers and their accomplishments at the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Not only do these professional drivers strive to make safety a top priority every day, they also represent Werner with pride in everything they do.”

Werner professional driver Eric Stein was named Grand Champion at the statewide competition and he also received the Rookie of the Year Award, the Professional Excellence Award and won first place in the Three-Axle class. Werner’s Terry Durham received the Bucky Buchholz Top Driver Award and the Jerry Wessel Highest in Professionalism and Industry Knowledge Award as well as earning first place in the Twins class. Werner professional driver Tim Dean earned first place in the Five-Axle Sleeper class and Larry Derr won first place in the Tanker class.

The competition required participants to complete four phases in order to be considered for an award: a written test covering safety regulations and trucking industry facts, a vehicle inspection identifying defects, an interview with a law enforcement office and a test of their driving skills in one of six different classes. Winners will compete at the 2019 National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact:

Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

[email protected]