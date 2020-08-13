Breaking News
Four Winds Interactive Acquires SmartSpace to Further Enhance its Digital Workplace Offerings

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four Winds Interactive (FWI), the leading provider of enterprise digital signage software, today announced the acquisition of SmartSpace Global Ltd. (“SmartSpace Global”), a subsidiary of SmartSpace Software plc. SmartSpace Global is a leading provider of cloud-based mobile and workplace solutions to enterprise customers with its workplace software platform. With this acquisition, FWI will be positioned to further help companies create digital work environments that engage employees and optimize the use of space by including powerful desk hoteling, meeting room management, workspace analytics, and more – all manageable via mobile, desktop, and digital signage devices. 

As companies currently face extraordinary demands to protect the health and safety of their employees and visitors, this acquisition extends the value FWI delivers to make return to the office efforts easier and more efficient through automation that can power social distancing and ensure cleanliness standards are met. With SmartSpace Global as part of its portfolio, FWI will enable customers of all sizes to clearly understand resource utilization and potentially reduce real estate costs, all while improving the experience of their employees and customers. This acquisition also expands FWI’s international presence and capabilities with offices and employees in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia to support customers through local teams with regional experience. 

“In transforming the workplace for new work styles, new health and safety standards, and focus on employee experience, room and desk booking is more important than ever before,” said David Levin, CEO and co-founder, FWI. “SmartSpace Global not only improves the employee experience, it helps organizations optimize their real estate expenses to save money. Together, we’re excited about the innovation and ROI we can bring to our combined customer base and the market at large.” 

“FWI has built an unbelievable company that we’re excited to be a part of. The strengths of our software platforms are very complementary and will allow FWI to offer new innovative space management applications to our combined base of clients,” said Keith Jump, Chief Strategy Officer of SmartSpace Global, who will be joining FWI as Head of Workplace Strategy as part of the transaction.  

For all press inquiries, please contact Tom Bressie at [email protected]

About Four Winds Interactive 
Founded in 2005, FWI is the leading enterprise software company for digital signage, interactive kiosk, and mobile applications used to digitally transform customer and employee experiences. Over 5,000 customers rely on FWI to power applications used by millions of people per year including retail marketing, employee communications, room and desk management, conference and event management, flight information displays, campus communications, emergency messaging, and more. FWI’s cloud-based software platform is recognized by industry analysts for its flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. FWI is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.fourwindsinteractive.com

About SmartSpace Software plc 
SmartSpace software plc is a UK-based provider of SaaS-based workplace software solutions. Quoted on AiM market of the London stock exchange (LSE: SMRT) the company has offices in the UK and New Zealand. Prior to this transaction SmartSpace Software plc was active at all levels of the market from SME to Enterprise. Following this transaction SmartSpace will focus on offering solutions to SMEs and mid-market customers. www.smartspacesoftwareplc.com 

