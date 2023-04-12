FourKites and MKI launch new partnership with fully localized platform and domestic OTR tracking

FourKites and Mitsui Appoint MKI as Exclusive Reseller in Japan FourKites and MKI launch new partnership with fully localized platform and domestic OTR tracking

TOKYO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FourKites and strategic investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (“Mitsui”) have appointed Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., LTD. (“MKI”) as the exclusive reseller of FourKites’ leading real-time supply chain visibility solutions in Japan. MKI, which brings decades of deep experience implementing transformational IT projects in Japan, will lead all go-to-market activities on behalf of FourKites, including carrier and customer engagements.

In addition, FourKites is now live with a localized Japanese platform — built under MKI’s guidance to ensure flawless translation and optimal user experience features — and for the first time is offering over-the-road (OTR) tracking for domestic shipments in Japan to complement its existing international tracking solutions.

“We are thrilled to be appointed FourKites’ exclusive reseller in Japan,” said Sho Nagamatsu, Executive General Manager, DX Sales Unit 2, MKI. “FourKites appreciates Japan’s unique requirements and the imperative to meet customers’ exacting standards for best-in-class technologies, service and support. We look forward to meeting and beating those expectations as we help our Japanese customers build more resilient and agile supply chains with the industry’s leading real-time visibility platform.”

The appointment of Mitsui affiliate MKI as FourKites’ exclusive reseller in Japan is part of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s $10M investment in the company , which is focused on delivering hyper-localized solutions for the APAC market and boosting FourKites’ capabilities across sales, customer service and operations. Together, FourKites and MKI will deliver on surging demand for FourKites’ platform in the region.

“Japan is one of the world’s leading supply chain and logistics hubs, and MKI is an ideal partner to help ensure we deliver against this market’s unique needs and high expectations,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “We look forward to working exclusively with MKI in Japan, and to introducing greater capabilities across the APAC region through our partnership with Mitsui.”

This announcement comes at a time when FourKites is experiencing strong momentum across APAC. FourKites ended 2022 with 91% growth in new customers in the region, and more than 240% growth in shipments tracked across 46 APAC countries. APAC customers include Nestlé Japan, Chevron Corporation, Kraft Heinz, SpaceX, Molson Coors, Bacardi and QVC.

In addition, in 2022 FourKites hit the following milestones in APAC:

146% growth in the number of carriers tracking loads

1.8B+ miles tracked

30% growth in the number of regional ports tracked, now totalling 282 ports

486% growth in the number of facilities tracked, now totalling 14K facilities

Live OTR tracking throughout Australia, New Zealand, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, with near-term expansion into additional countries in the region

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031: JP) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Mitsui has about 5,500 employees and deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries.

Leveraging its strengths, Mitsui has further diversified beyond its core profit pillars to create multifaceted value in new areas, including innovative Energy Solutions, Healthcare & Nutrition and through a strategic focus on high-growth Asian markets. This strategy aims to derive growth opportunities by harnessing some of the world’s main mega-trends: sustainability, health & wellness, digitalization and the growing power of the consumer.

Mitsui has a long heritage in Asia, where it has established a diverse and strategic portfolio of businesses and partners that gives it a strong differentiating edge, provides exceptional access for all global partners to the world’s fastest growing region and strengthens its international portfolio. For more information on Mitsui & Co’s businesses visit www.mitsui.com .

About MKI

Under the purpose “Unite Knowledge, Ignite the Future,” Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd. (MKI) has been creating IT strategies and supporting the digital transformation of its clients as their strategic business partner specializing mainly in information and communication technology. By utilizing its wealth of “KNOWLEDGE” accumulated through its long experience in technological development and innovation continuing for over half a century, MKI remains consistent in its pursuit to live up to the high expectations of its customers as their most reliable “value creator.” For more information on MKI businesses visit https://www.mki.co.jp/english .

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

Media Contact:

Marianna Vyridi

Big Valley Marketing for FourKites

(650) 468-3263

mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88b9e099-0e24-400b-a7a2-4dae6c054cb6