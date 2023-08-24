Industry veterans from SAP, Coupa, SAS, Korn Ferry and EY are the latest in a wave of executive-level hires at FourKites to continue to drive accelerated global growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the addition of three new senior vice presidents across its go-to-market organization. These hires will build on FourKites’ ongoing momentum over the last 12 months, including 27% growth in the number of shipments tracked in the platform, and nearly 30% growth in its customer base, which includes over 50% of the Fortune 500.

Phil Weir, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Customers, will head FourKites’ global Customer Growth organization, which is responsible for customers’ ongoing adoption of the FourKites platform and ecosystem. Weir is an experienced customer advocate with more than 25 years of supply chain and enterprise application experience. He previously led the North American Sales team for Coupa’s supply chain business, including the turnaround of its LLamasoft acquisition, as well as leadership roles with SAP, EY and two start-ups that were sold to Infor and Kibo Commerce.

“I’m honored to accelerate customer growth alongside this passionate, energetic team,” said Weir. “FourKites listens to and understands its customers, and it shows: this company has earned a trusted seat at the table with high-caliber brands and diverse supply chains, with incredible speed. I’m thrilled to be a part of that, and I look forward to helping FourKites reach even greater heights for its customers – starting with next month’s Visibility conference.”

Chris Basson, Senior Vice President, Professional Services, will serve as FourKites’ head of services and carrier operations, managing client solution delivery with a focus on customer outcomes and experience. Basson has more than 25 years of experience, with a focus on positioning and driving the successful adoption of digital technologies. His previous roles include leading Korn Ferry’s North America Client Success business, and a long tenure leading the North America Strategic Programs business for SAP services.

“I’m thrilled to join this team, whose creativity, tenacity and strong vision are driving FourKites to amazing heights,” said Basson. “Backed by FourKites’ focus on the customer and its high-quality data across the full supply chain, we have an incredible opportunity to capture market share, expand our offerings, and diversify up and down the chain. I look forward to leading my team in capturing those opportunities.”

Dan Abramson, Senior Vice President, Americas Market Expansion, will lead FourKites’ net new customer growth in the Americas. Abramson was most recently the Senior Executive Director and GM at SAS, where he led one of the largest revenue and people organizations focused on the manufacturing, transportation, entertainment and B2B software and services industries, and grew the revenue of the business 140% during his tenure.

“I am delighted to join FourKites, building on its amazing foundation of market-leading products and solutions to drive strategic customer growth across the Americas,” said Abramson. “The momentum of this company is truly exciting, and I look forward to leading my team in pursuing hyper growth industry segments and delivering measurable value and delightful experiences to our customers.”

Weir, Basson and Abramson are the latest in a line of industry heavy hitters to join FourKites in recent months. Last month , Bo Tao joined as FourKites’ new Chief Technology Officer and Manik Mair joined as Senior Vice President of Corporate Growth. Rocky Subramanian joined as President in April 2023. In July, the company announced the expansion of its teams dedicated to driving innovation for key verticals, and helping customers maximize the value they derive from the platform. In addition, the company has continued to onboard new leaders to its Product Management and Customer Service teams.

“I am tremendously excited to welcome these industry veterans to FourKites during this pivotal moment of evolution and growth for our company,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “More and more organizations across the globe are recognizing the quantifiable value that FourKites brings to their operations, and these talented leaders will help us capture and accelerate this momentum.”

FourKites’ ability to attract and retain top talent is reflected in a number of recent industry accolades. In March 2023, FourKites was named a Great Place to Work in India for the fifth consecutive year, and it made Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators in July. Gartner recognized FourKites twice in Spring 2023 — first as a three-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Solutions , and as a winner of the 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards for Excellence in Reputation and Thought Leadership.

In addition to earning industry accolades and attracting new talent, FourKites recently announced a new competitive replacement program , for organizations struggling with their current visibility vendors that are not delivering promised results.

FourKites is continuing to hire across teams. View current open positions here .

