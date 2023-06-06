FourKites Receives 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Award Supply Chain Leader was Recognized for Excellence in Reputation and Thought Leadership.

CHICAGO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading supply chain visibility provider FourKites has been named winner of the 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards for Excellence in Reputation and Thought Leadership. Selected by a panel of leading chief marketing officers and chief content officers, FourKites was selected for its use of real-time data and dissemination of strong executive perspective throughout the supply chain disruptions of 2022, providing much-needed analysis and insights.

When COVID-19 triggered an unprecedented disruption of supply chains, FourKites tapped its market-leading repository of high-quality global supply chain data to provide businesses, consumers, media and analysts with up-to-the-minute perspectives of developing events. As a provider of real-time supply chain visibility for more than 1,200 of the world’s largest global brands, FourKites leveraged insights from over 3 million global shipments a day to fill the void of trade and shipping data during a time of worldwide concern and confusion.

“We are proud that leading news organizations and customers alike continue to look to us as the go-to resource for real-time supply-chain insights,” Elenjickal said. “The Gartner Marketing and Communications Award is an honor that underscores our commitment to provide ever better and deeper information to help companies understand developing issues with their supply chains, take immediate action, head off problems and enable their operations to excel.”

Gartner, which has named FourKites a Leader in the 2023 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVPs) for three consecutive years, stated that the communications award winners were “notable for their use of data to inform decision making and their relentless drive for innovation.” In particular, FourKites was recognized for its use of real-time data insights to inform trend stories about the impact of supply chain disruptions, curating strong executive insights on industry trends, and putting a spotlight on how leading companies were dealing with issues and fortifying their supply chains.

These insights served a vast audience of news reporters, analysts and consumers. As interest in and concern over supply chains intensified, FourKites’ blog readership soared 75% in 2022. More than 500 news stories featured FourKites’ data and insights from FourKites experts, including publications such as CNBC, Reuters, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal. NBC News, Bloomberg and other international news outlets.

FourKites continues to earn accolades for the quality of its data and maturity of its end-to-end, multimodal platform that connects the global supply chains of 50% of the Fortune 500, including customers such as Cardinal Health, Bayer, Henkel, Dow, Cargill, Henkel, Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, 3M, RHI Magnesita and Eastman.

Here is what customers are saying on Gartner Peer Insights™ about FourKites’ leading data quality:

“FourKites has allowed us to drive efficiencies in ways we never thought possible! The things we like most about the product include (1) operational gains in tracking, (2) alerts that enable us to be more proactive, and (3) better quality of data to help our customers be more successful.” — IT Services Industry

“[FourKites is] the tracking solution that fits today’s challenges. This is the best tool out there and their customer experience is as good as they come. The thing I like most about FourKites is the quality of the insights provided.” — IT Services

“[FourKites’] Data Science and analytic tools are quite robust, providing insights that are not visible easily.” — Transportation Industry

“FourKites is bringing visibility that our supply chain has never had before. The notifications for delivery [and] real-time predictive ETAs are game changers for efficiency and the aggregate data provided by FourKites unlocks control tower capability. ETAs have proven to be accurate and their real-time, predictive nature are game changing.” — Retail Industry

FourKites joins an illustrious group of a dozen honorees in the 2023 Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards, including the international consultancy PwC; Casey’s, the third-largest convenience store chain in the US; and Unum, a Fortune 500 company that provides benefits to 182,000 companies in the US and UK.

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/ .

