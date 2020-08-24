Breaking News
Fourteen Clifford Law Offices Lawyers Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® List

Chicago, IL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 14 lawyers from Clifford Law Offices have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in AmericaBest Lawyers is universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence, providing lists in over 75 countries.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

The following lawyers were named to 2021 The Best Lawyers in America list:

  • Robert A. Clifford (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 1993)
    • Aviation Law
    • Bet-the-Company Litigation
    • Commercial Litigation
    • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
    • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Qui Tam Law
  • Keith A. Hebeisen (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2011)
    • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Kevin P. Durkin (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2011)
    • Aviation Law
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
    • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Richard F. Burke (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015)
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Robert P. Walsh (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2018)
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Susan A. Capra
    • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Shannon M. McNulty (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015)
    • Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Sean P. Driscoll (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2018)
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Bradley M. Cosgrove (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2019)
    • Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Sarah F. King
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Henry Simmons (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2019)
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Tracy Brammeier
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • James C. Pullos (Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2020)
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
  • Charles R. Haskins
    • Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Congratulations to all fourteen attorneys for being selected for the 2021 Best Lawyers in America list.

“Recognition by Best Lawyers is a particular honor because it’s methodology is based on meaningful and substantive evaluations by one’s peers,” said Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices. “The lawyers selected as Best Lawyers at Clifford Law Offices are proud of the work we do every day in helping victims of wrongdoers’ conduct. It is an honor to be recognized for working for those with a passion that drives us to do what is right every day.”

To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked as one of the top law firms in Illinois as well as in the country. They are recognized leaders in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases such as medical malpractice, aviation litigation, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. Clifford Law Offices has a reputation in class action matters, qui tam litigation or whistleblower cases, and commercial litigation cases.

Attachment

  • Clifford Law Offices Lawyers 2021 Best Lawyers list 
CONTACT: Rachel Baker
Clifford Law Offices
[email protected]

