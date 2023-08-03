Quarterly net sales of $401 million driven by 33% increase in PVG and 26% increase in AAG

Net income of $40 million and earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.94

Adjusted EPS of $1.21 and adjusted EBITDA of $79 million exceed expectations

Strong cash flow reduces revolver borrowings by $35 million

Company reaffirms full year fiscal 2023 outlook at the low end of $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion of sales.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“Strong sales growth in PVG and AAG coupled with continued efficiency gains in our North American facilities enabled us to deliver on net sales and to exceed our expectations on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin,” commented Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our solid cash flow generation and strong balance sheet place us in a position of strength heading into the second half of the year as we advance our organic growth strategy, address softness in SSG and continue to evaluate various acquisition targets that would be accretive to our brands and our financial performance.”

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company realigned its Powered Vehicles Group into the Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”) and the Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) to be more aligned with the Company’s end customers and drive additional focus on product development. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $400.7 million, a decrease of 1.5%, as compared to net sales of $406.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease reflects a 41.0% decrease in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) net sales, offset by a 32.6% and 26.2% increase in PVG and AAG net sales, respectively. The decrease in SSG net sales is driven by higher levels of inventory across various channels. The increase in PVG net sales is primarily due to strong demand in the original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) channel. The increase in AAG net sales is primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from our Custom Wheel House subsidiary, which was acquired in March 2023, and strong performance in our upfitting product lines.

Gross margin was 32.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, a 220 basis point decrease from gross margin of 35.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and a shift in our product line mix, offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup, decreased 90 basis points to 34.4% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $79.2 million, or 19.8% of net sales, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $72.5 million, or 17.8% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating expenses increased by $6.7 million primarily due to the inclusion of Custom Wheel House operating expenses of $4.8 million and the amortization of intangibles obtained in our acquisition of Custom Wheel House. Adjusted operating expenses were $71.0 million, or 17.7% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $66.5 million, or 16.3% of net sales, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company’s effective tax rate was 16.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 18.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in the Company’s effective tax rate was primarily due to the impact of recently finalized U.S. tax regulations, which resulted in the ability to use certain foreign tax credits. This was partially offset by a decreased benefit related to foreign derived intangible income.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $39.7 million, compared to $53.5 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.94, compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.26 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $51.4 million, or $1.21 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $58.6 million, or $1.38 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $79.4 million, compared to $88.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 19.8%, compared to 21.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. “Strong double digit EBITDA margins demonstrate the strength of our brands, product diversification and commitment to continuous improvement. Our operating model coupled with our strong balance sheet and cash flows sets us up well to achieve our growth goals,” Dennison concluded.

First Six Months Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $800.6 million, an increase of 2.0% compared to the first six months in fiscal 2022. Net sales of PVG and AAG increased 48.4% and 19.3%, respectively, and net sales of SSG decreased 35.6% for the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year fiscal period. The increase in PVG net sales is primarily due to strong demand in the OEM channel. The increase in AAG net sales is primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from our Custom Wheel House subsidiary, which was acquired in March 2023, and strong performance in our upfitting product lines. The decrease in SSG net sales is driven by higher levels of inventory across various channels.

Gross margin was 33.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2023, a 40 basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 33.5% in the first six months of fiscal 2022. The decrease in gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was primarily driven by amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and a shift in our product line mix, offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of the amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup, was 34.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2023, a 50 basis point increase, compared to 33.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

Total operating expenses were $157.9 million, or 19.7% of net sales, for the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared to $138.6 million, or 17.7% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2022. Operating expenses increased by $19.3 million primarily due to the inclusion of Custom Wheel House operating expenses of $6.2 million, increases in headcount and benefits related costs, new U.S. facilities expansion costs and the amortization of intangibles obtained in our acquisition of Custom Wheel House. Adjusted operating expenses were $141.3 million, or 17.7% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared to $126.1 million, or 16.1% of net sales, in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Net income in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $81.5 million, compared to $101.5 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $1.92, compared to $2.40 in the same period of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income in the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $102.4 million, or $2.41 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $114.4 million, or $2.70 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $158.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared to $159.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 19.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2023, compared to 20.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $105.4 million, compared to $145.3 million as of December 30, 2022. Inventory was $355.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $350.6 million as of December 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $171.3 million and $99.3 million, respectively, compared to $200.4 million and $131.2 million, respectively, as of December 30, 2022. Prepaids and other current assets were $214.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $101.4 million as of December 30, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to an increase in prepaids and other current assets driven by higher chassis deposits as we ramp up to meet current year demand, which is in line with our upfitting business cycle. Inventory increased by $4.6 million driven by the inclusion of $16.5 million of acquired inventory from Custom Wheel House, offset by the continuous improvement efforts to optimize inventory levels throughout the organization. The changes in accounts receivable and accounts payable reflect the timing of customer collections and vendor payments. Total debt was $325.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $200.0 million as of December 30, 2022. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company incurred additional debt to support its working capital and the acquisition of Custom Wheel House, and subsequently, was able to pay down $35.0 million of the revolver borrowings.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects net sales in the range of $390 million to $410 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.00 to $1.20.

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company expects net sales at the low end of $1,670 million to $1,700 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share at the low end of the range of $5.00 to $5.30, and a full year effective tax rate to be within the range of 15% to 18%.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation.

Conference Call & Webcast

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) As of As of June 30, 2023 December 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,440 $ 145,250 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $962 and $443 at June 30, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively) 171,303 200,440 Inventory 355,218 350,620 Prepaids and other current assets 214,761 101,364 Total current assets 846,722 797,674 Property, plant and equipment, net 211,578 202,215 Lease right-of-use assets 67,777 48,096 Deferred tax assets 57,071 57,339 Goodwill 385,999 323,978 Intangibles, net 214,469 178,980 Other assets 10,147 10,054 Total assets $ 1,793,763 $ 1,618,336 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 99,296 $ 131,160 Accrued expenses 108,266 127,729 Total current liabilities 207,562 258,889 Line of credit 325,000 200,000 Other liabilities 55,400 38,061 Total liabilities 587,962 496,950 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 30, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 43,244 shares issued and 42,354 outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 43,160 shares issued and 42,270 outstanding as of December 30, 2022 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 361,205 356,239 Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 30, 2022 (13,754 ) (13,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,729 14,782 Retained earnings 845,579 764,077 Total stockholders’ equity 1,205,801 1,121,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,793,763 $ 1,618,336

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net sales $ 400,715 $ 406,705 $ 800,566 $ 784,682 Cost of sales 268,689 263,761 535,242 521,478 Gross profit 132,026 142,944 265,324 263,204 Operating expenses: General and administrative 30,221 28,444 63,982 54,011 Sales and marketing 26,556 24,175 50,225 46,764 Research and development 15,188 14,214 30,470 26,856 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,277 5,636 13,173 10,943 Total operating expenses 79,242 72,469 157,850 138,574 Income from operations 52,784 70,475 107,474 124,630 Interest expense 4,418 1,697 7,939 3,674 Other expense, net 536 2,816 560 4,508 Income before income taxes 47,830 65,962 98,975 116,448 Provision for income taxes 8,095 12,464 17,473 14,900 Net income $ 39,735 $ 53,498 $ 81,502 $ 101,548 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.27 $ 1.93 $ 2.41 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.26 $ 1.92 $ 2.40 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 42,359 42,218 42,329 42,181 Diluted 42,480 42,352 42,492 42,367

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 81,502 $ 101,548 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,712 24,449 Stock-based compensation 10,184 7,090 Amortization of loan fees 453 634 Write off of unamortized loan origination fees — 1,927 Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements (2,126 ) (1,050 ) Amortization of inventory fair value step-up 8,895 — Deferred taxes (139 ) (11,284 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 32,744 (57,444 ) Inventory 13,123 (74,753 ) Income taxes (16,381 ) (5,072 ) Prepaids and other assets (112,175 ) (146,236 ) Accounts payable (41,565 ) 68,708 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,535 ) 6,083 Net cash used in operating activities (3,308 ) (85,400 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of businesses (130,918 ) — Acquisition of other assets (2,364 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (23,227 ) (19,912 ) Net cash used in investing activities (156,509 ) (19,912 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 210,000 582,356 Payments on line of credit (85,000 ) (174,336 ) Repayment of term debt — (382,500 ) Installment on purchase of non-controlling interest — (1,800 ) Repurchases from stock compensation program, net (5,218 ) (3,770 ) Proceeds from termination of swap agreement — 12,270 Net cash provided by financing activities 119,782 32,220 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 225 2,043 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (39,810 ) (71,049 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 145,250 179,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 105,440 $ 108,637





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net income $ 39,735 $ 53,498 $ 81,502 $ 101,548 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,277 5,636 13,173 10,943 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 659 132 1,637 201 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 6,125 210 10,599 1,298 Strategic transformation costs (2) — 663 — 2,339 Tax impacts of reconciling items above (3) (2,405 ) (1,498 ) (4,486 ) (1,891 ) Adjusted net income $ 51,391 $ 58,641 $ 102,425 $ 114,438 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 1.21 $ 1.39 $ 2.42 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.38 $ 2.41 $ 2.70 Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS Basic 42,359 42,218 42,329 42,181 Diluted 42,480 42,352 42,492 42,367

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 300 $ 210 $ 1,704 $ 1,298 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment 5,825 — 8,895 — Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 6,125 $ 210 $ 10,599 $ 1,298

(2) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

(3) Tax impact calculated based on the respective year-to-date effective tax rate.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF NET INCOME MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculations of net income margin and adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net income $ 39,735 $ 53,498 $ 81,502 $ 101,548 Provision for income taxes 8,095 12,464 17,473 14,900 Depreciation and amortization 15,397 12,563 28,712 24,410 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,483 4,061 10,184 7,090 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 659 132 1,637 201 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 6,125 210 10,599 1,184 Strategic transformation costs (2) — 663 — 2,339 Interest and other expense, net 4,954 4,513 8,499 8,182 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,448 $ 88,104 $ 158,606 $ 159,854 Net Income Margin 9.9 % 13.2 % 10.2 % 12.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.8 % 21.7 % 19.8 % 20.4 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations, excluding $114 in stock-based compensation for the six month period ended July 1, 2022, and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 300 $ 210 $ 1,704 $ 1,184 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment 5,825 — 8,895 — Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 6,125 $ 210 $ 10,599 $ 1,184

(2) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2022, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net sales $ 400,715 $ 406,705 $ 800,566 $ 784,682 Gross Profit $ 132,026 $ 142,944 $ 265,324 $ 263,204 Strategic transformation costs (1) — 663 — 2,339 Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup 5,825 — 8,895 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 137,851 $ 143,607 $ 274,219 $ 265,543 Gross Margin 32.9 % 35.1 % 33.1 % 33.5 % Adjusted Gross Margin 34.4 % 35.3 % 34.3 % 33.8 %

(1) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE AND ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense as a percentage of net sales and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of net sales (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2022 Net sales $ 400,715 $ 406,705 $ 800,566 $ 784,682 Operating Expense $ 79,242 $ 72,469 $ 157,850 $ 138,574 Amortization of purchased intangibles (7,277 ) (5,636 ) (13,173 ) (10,943 ) Litigation and settlement-related expenses (659 ) (132 ) (1,637 ) (201 ) Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) (300 ) (210 ) (1,704 ) (1,298 ) Adjusted operating expense $ 71,006 $ 66,491 $ 141,336 $ 126,132 Operating expense as a percentage of sales 19.8 % 17.8 % 19.7 % 17.7 % Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales 17.7 % 16.3 % 17.7 % 16.1 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.

