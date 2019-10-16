Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BRASELTON, Ga., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) will announce results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2019, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North America listeners may dial (877) 300-8521, and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6026; the conference ID is 10135996.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

[email protected]