Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

BRASELTON, Ga., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today announced management will be presenting at the Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.
About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.
FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Contact:
Fox Factory Holding Corp.
Vivek Bhakuni
Director of Investor Relations and Business Development
706-471-5241
[email protected]
