Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Conference

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today announced management will be presenting at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022. The event will be held virtually and a copy of the investor presentation, which will be used for the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of FOX’s website https://investor.ridefox.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

