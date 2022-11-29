DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fox Factory created Trail Trust in November 2021 to become a new kind of champion – one that leads the way in delivering sustainable adventure to everyone. In just one year, Fox Factory has donated over $1 million to more than 70 nonprofit organizations across seven countries worldwide.

“As an industry leader, we believe it’s our responsibility to ensure that our playgrounds continue to exist for generations to come, and that the outdoor adventurers enjoying these playgrounds represent people of all ages, genders, races, backgrounds, and ability levels,” explains Jackie Martin, Fox Factory’s Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer.

From volunteer-led grassroots organizations to national nonprofits, Trail Trust partners are building and maintaining new trail systems, educating the public about responsible recreation, and providing opportunities for everyone to experience the thrill of adventure.

Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association, Trail Trust partner and nonprofit organization, advocates for access, trails, and recreation opportunities for adaptive mountain bikers.

“Thanks to support from Trail Trust, we have been able to expand our reach and role within the aMTB [adaptive mountain bike] community, build and develop important policies, and lay the groundwork for even more access to sport and recreation in North America. We’re grateful for Fox Factory’s commitment to making mountain biking more inclusive,” shares Mike Riediger, Chief Executive Officer of Kootenay Adaptive.

When it comes to off-road motorized recreation, Trail Trust’s continued partnership with the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council is focused on educating stakeholders about how to design, construct, maintain and manage sustainable OHV trails. Trail Trust is also working with organizations like Nevada Outdoor School to educate adventurers of all ages about how to safely and responsibly engage in off-road recreation.

Follow along the Trail Trust journey by visiting “The Journal,” which highlights partners and showcases the impact of their work.

Fox Factory aims to invest $10 million globally through Trail Trust by 2030. That’s $10 million going toward new trails, education initiatives, youth programs, bike parks, desert clean ups, and more. The goal is to specifically expand access to 100,000 adventurers from underrepresented populations.

Join the journey to champion sustainable adventure for all. Know of a nonprofit organization that shares this vision? Encourage them to visit www.trailtrust.com to learn more about this Fox Factory initiative and apply for funding.

