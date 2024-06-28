Some members of the Fox News Digital focus group had a change of heart on how they planned to vote after watching the debate.

“Cognitive ability … this is the highest office, and for me, it’s very important that I trust the executive to understand and be cognitively competent,” one member of the focus group, who changed their support from President Biden to former President Donald after the debate, said of their reasoning.

The comments come after the first debate bet

[Read Full story at source]