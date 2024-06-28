Republicans and independents who participated in Fox News Digital’s debate dial focus group appeared to approve of the way former President Trump responded to a question about whether he would accept the results of the 2024 general election.
“If it’s a fair and legal and good election, absolutely,” Trump said during Thursday night’s debate against President Biden.
Trump added that he “wasn’t going to run until I saw the horrible job [Bid
