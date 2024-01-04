Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

– Expect more Epstein documents to drop…

– Biden mocked over migrant crisis comments

– Haley won’t rule out being Trump’s Vice President

A federal court in New York unsealed dozens of documents relating to sex trafficker and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Here are five takeaways from the release:

1. ‘He likes them young’ – Epstein allegedly talked about former President Clinton’s tastes

2. Bounties for disproof – In a typo-filled email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein offered a “reward” for any of Virginia Giuffre friends and family who could disprove Giuffre’s allegations

3. Dinner and a show – one alleged victim described David Copperfield, who was himself once accused of sexually assaulting a teen model, as a friend of Epstein who performed at the financier’s home

4. Royal connections – she also alleged that Prince Andrew groped her while she was sitting in his lap with a Prince Andrew puppet

5. Trumped – Epstein once said he’d call up Donald Trump (before he was president) when his flight had to be rerouted to Atlantic City because it couldn’t land in New York, according to court testimony

CLINTON CONNECTION: Top deputy for Special Counsel Jack Smith helped scuttle FBI investigations into the Clintons …Read more

‘TOO DISTASTEFUL’ FOR SOME: Ex-Obama campaign manager calls for liberal voters to sabotage GOP primary …Read more

SENATE SUPPORT: GOP lawmakers throw support behind Trump in Colorado ballot dispute …Read more

ONE AND DONE: North Carolina shuts out Democratic primary challengers, makes Biden only candidate on ballot …Read more

‘BANK YOUR VOTE’: RNC launches ‘Bank Your Vote’ websites in 16 languages in all 50 states ahead of primaries …Read more

‘I’M IN’: Georgia Republican senator joins race for congressional seat …Read more

GOING ON ATTACK: Biden looks to double down on Jan. 6 attacks against Trump after ‘Bidenomics’ struggles …Read more

NOT HAPPY: Union boss meets privately with Trump, vexing liberals …Read more

IOWA DUST-UP: DeSantis accuses Haley of ‘insulting’ voters ahead of first 2024 caucus …Read more

‘SECURE THE BORDER’: Biden mocked or saying ‘We gotta do something’ when asked about migrant crisis …Read more

DISSENTING LETTER: Biden campaign staffers issue letter protesting Israel-Hamas war, call for cease-fire, end of aid to Israel …Read more

LOSING GROUND: House GOP majority to shrink again in time for potential government shutdown showdown …Read more

‘DIDN’T DO IT’: Ex-Michigan House speaker aides plead not guilty to embezzlement …Read more

‘THREATENING CALLS’: Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Eric Swalwell and his kids …Read more

OIL BAN: New Mexico lawmakers consider ban on oil and gas production near schools …Read more

SOUND OF SILENCE: Obama’s support not enough to keep Claudine Gay as Harvard president …Read more

CALIFORNIA EXODUS: California exodus continues as U-Haul moving list reveals large net loss for fourth year in a row …Read more

IMMIGRATION BATTLE: DOJ sues Texas in battle over immigration law …Read more

HE’S BACK: Scandal-ridden Andrew Gillum re-emerges with podcast after political career fell apart …Read more

PARTY IN ‘PERIL’: Democratic Party’s appeal to young voters ‘in ruins,’ liberal columnist warns …Read more

DEATH PENALTY CONTROVERSY: UN experts look to stop Alabama from carrying out first US nitrogen gas execution …Read more

