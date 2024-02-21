Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s Happening?
– Trump reveals VP shortlist
– 100 stories of ‘Biden Border Catastrophe’
– Johnson pressured to make move on Ukraine aid
James Biden testified Wednesday that
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump endorses ex-Kevin McCarthy aide Vince Fong to fill vacant seat as his former aides back Fong’s opponent - February 21, 2024
- Progressive Democrat caucus loses another member over anti-Israel positions - February 21, 2024
- Poll shows Biden’s lead over Trump shrinking in 2024 matchup as concerns over physical fitness grow - February 21, 2024