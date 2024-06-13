Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s happening…
– SCOTUS rules the abortion pill to stay legal, for now
– Senator Fetterman responsible for Maryland car accident
– Hillary Clinton endorses anti-squad Democrat
Another la
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Total lie’: Trump campaign, GOP lawmakers blast report claiming he called Milwaukee a ‘horrible city’ - June 13, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Begging Her Pardon - June 13, 2024
- House GOP moves to name US coastal waters after Trump - June 13, 2024