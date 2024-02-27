Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s Happening?
– Biden calls for ceasefire over ice cream
– Squad member Tlaib proposes paying homeless people $1400/month
– Poll reveals what Americans think of the border crisis
Michi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Biden’s Muslim problem - February 27, 2024
- Covenant House denies sponsoring migrant accused of GA murder after GOP lawmaker’s accusation - February 27, 2024
- Trans Virginia lawmaker storms out of chamber after being called ‘sir’ by Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears - February 27, 2024