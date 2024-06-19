Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s happening…
– Fox News crushes CNN, NY Times and other competitors in news-heavy May
– Biden’s senior aides are concerned that he has no serious plans to beat Trump
– Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes removing phones fro
- New Louisiana law requires display of Ten Commandments in classrooms, civil rights groups plan to challenge - June 19, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Clinton Bash Rakes in Biden Cash - June 19, 2024
- Indiana Republican says US attorney ‘declined’ to prosecute threat against his daughters and wife - June 19, 2024