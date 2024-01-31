Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s Happening?
-Biden advisers jump ship over border moves
-James Biden set to testify before Congress
-E. Jean Caroll b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden accuser Tara Reade sues DOJ, seeks millions in damages following alleged ‘FBI operation’ against her - January 31, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Crowd cheers as Senate rips social media CEO - January 31, 2024
- El Salvador’s Bukele responds to Democratic lawmakers attacking him for human rights violations and more - January 31, 2024