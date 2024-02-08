Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s Happening?
– Report on Biden classified docs probe is chock-full of juicy revelations… Get the latest updates
– Trump reacts to Biden classified docs report, Republicans blast ‘double standard’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Feds decline to charge elderly man with poor memory - February 8, 2024
- Biden considered resigning vice presidency ‘in protest’ over Obama’s Afghanistan policy: Hur report - February 8, 2024
- American people ‘exhausted’ by lawmakers ‘kicking the ball’ on immigration: Border town mayor - February 8, 2024