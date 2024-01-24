Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.
What’s Happening?
-U.S. responds to Russian claims over Alaska
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Democrat slams Oscars for snubbing ‘Barbie’ movie: ‘Problem with women’ - January 24, 2024
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders hints at future plans amid Trump VP speculation - January 24, 2024
- Arizona GOP chair resigns, claiming Kari Lake’s secret recording was a ‘set up’; Lake campaign fires back - January 24, 2024