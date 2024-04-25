Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
What’s happening?
-Fauci to testify for first time since retirement
-New poll reveals insight on abortion views as 2024 looms
-Tr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Blue state in battle over AG’s illegal immigration dictate that ‘handcuffs’ police - April 25, 2024
- Surging GOP Senate candidate unleashes on ‘both parties’ during border visit: ‘Failing the American people’ - April 25, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Tabloid publisher testifies he bought stories on Tiger Woods, ex-Obama chief of staff - April 25, 2024