Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.
Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.
What’s happening:
– New Hampshire’s GOP primary results are coming in as Trump and Haley face off. <
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmakers urge DOJ to forgo immigration lawsuit against Lone Star State: ‘Texas should not be punished’ - January 24, 2024
- Tennessee law regarding HIV-positive sex workers could soon be revised - January 24, 2024
- Open-air drug use, overdoses push Democrats to introduce overhaul of first-in-the-nation decriminalization law - January 24, 2024