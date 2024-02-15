Former President Donald Trump won the Tar Heel State by small margins in the last two presidential elections, and it looks as though the GOP frontrunner could take the state a third time, according to a new Fox News Poll of North Carolina registered voters.
The survey, released Wednesday, finds Trump (50%) ahead of President Joe Biden (45%) by 5 points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. That’s inside the poll’s margin of sampling error.
In 2016, Trump won North Carolina by
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Poll: Trump ahead of Biden in North Carolina with 50% support - February 15, 2024
- 6 US states consider harsher penalties for harming police K9 dogs - February 15, 2024
- House Republican who oversaw Mayorkas impeachment won’t run for re-election - February 15, 2024