Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden with just over 50% support in Georgia, a state Biden won by less than 1 point in 2020.
That’s according to a Fox News survey of Georgia registered voters released Thursday.
Just over half of Peach State voters, 51%, say they would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head rematch, while 43% say they’d go for Biden. That puts Trump ahead by 8 points, outside the poll’s margin of sampling error.
