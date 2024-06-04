Former President Trump maintains his slight edge in the latest Fox News Power Rankings, which has Trump at 251 electoral college votes to President Biden’s 241.

The forecast continues to see the race coming down to four toss-up states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Four other states, including Michigan, Minnesota, Georgia, and North Carolina are also highly competitive.

But there is a change in one state that could prove essential to a Trump victory.

[Read Full story at source]