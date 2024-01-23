Increasing demand among fitness enthusiasts due to fox nuts’s anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties is expected to contribute to the fox nuts market growth

Rockville, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Fox Nuts Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach a US value of $270 Mn by the end of 2033.

Fox nuts, also known as lotus seeds or makhana, are the seeds of the lotus flower and are gaining popularity as a nutritious snack. They stand out as a healthier alternative to conventional snacks for several reasons. First, fox nuts are low in calories, making them suitable for those watching their calorie intake. They are rich in essential nutrients like protein, fiber, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, providing a nutritional boost without the additives often found in processed snacks.

Key Segments of Fox Nuts Market Research Report

By Type By Buyer Type By Sales Channel By Region Raw

Processed Household & Residential Buyers

Food Processors Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores

Nutritional Food Outlets

Others North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Fox nuts are gluten-free and allergen-free, making them a safe option for those with dietary restrictions. The Market is expanding because of the growing demand for healthy and natural snacks. Fox nuts, known for their nutritional value and low-calorie content, are highly favored. The growing popularity of plant-based diets aligns with the vegetarian nature of fox nuts, boosting their market appeal.

The seasonal nature of lotus cultivation affects the year-round availability of fox nuts, posing a challenge to meet consistent market demand. Moreover, the market may face challenges if there’s limited innovation in terms of flavor profiles and product variants, hindering consumer interest and engagement.

Key Takeaways:

The expansion of the market in the United States can be attributed to the increasing import of fox nuts. The market is experiencing growth driven by a sizable consumer base and a rising demand for nutritious food items and wholesome snacks in the country.

Germany is projected to hold the predominant share of global market revenue, driven by rising demand for gluten-free protein food products. The market value in the country is further elevated by the increasing popularity of organic fox nuts and their expanding usage in cosmetics.

Forty percent of the global market is attributed to processed fox nuts, driven by the expanding range of available flavors. Growing consumer preference for flavored roasted fox nuts is driving market growth in health-conscious and nutritious food products.

The increasing demand for healthy snacks, the rising popularity of plant-based diets, and the versatility of fox nuts as a gluten-free and allergen-free alternative with various preparation options are the key factors expected to boost the adoption of fox nuts during the forecast period – Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Prominent companies are presenting fox nuts with a range of flavors to highlight their appealing nutritional attributes. Key players in this domain include Manju Makhana, K.K. Products, Maruti Makhana, and Koshi Makhana.

In 2021, Kinnect secured a digital media contract from Too Yumm!, the renowned snacking brand in India under Guiltfree Industries, the FMCG Division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. This collaboration aims to utilize digital media to amplify and strengthen the brand presence of Too Yumm!

Winning strategies

In the market, leading companies are succeeding by offering a variety of unique flavors. This strategy caters to specific taste preferences, making their products stand out in the competitive market. By providing diverse options, these companies aim to attract a broader range of consumers.

In this sector, Top players are getting ahead by investing in packaging that looks good and serves a purpose. This strategy involves designs that catch the eye on store shelves, highlight the health benefits of fox nuts, and keep the product fresh.

It is crucial to emphasize the regional origin and cultivation practices associated with fox nuts. This strategy involves highlighting the specific geographic locations where the fox nuts are sourced, and the traditional cultivation methods employed.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 270 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 93 Tables No. of Figures 109 Figures

Rising Demand for Processed Fox Nuts Fueled by Evolving Consumer Preferences

The market is categorized into processed and raw fox nuts, with processed fox nuts holding a substantial 40% share of the global market. This dominance is attributed to the expanding array of flavors, dynamic shifts in consumer tastes and preferences, and the prevalence of various well-established brands.

Processed fox nuts have emerged as one of the most sought-after food products, often hailed as the contemporary equivalent of popcorn. The swift pace of urbanization and the increased per capita income among consumers have led to a heightened expenditure on health-conscious and nutritious food items.

Market growth is further propelled by the growing consumer inclination towards flavored roasted fox nuts. Manufacturers, aiming to captivate health-conscious consumers, have introduced a variety of flavored and conveniently packaged fox nuts to meet the evolving demands of the market.

