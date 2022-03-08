Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fox Pest Control Offers $2,000 Scholarship for Students Serving Their Community

Fox Pest Control Offers $2,000 Scholarship for Students Serving Their Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Logan, Utah, United States, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second consecutive year, Fox Pest Control, a superior provider for residential and business pest control remediation and prevention services, invites students to share their community service or philanthropic endeavors completed since January 1, 2019, for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

– Submit a video or essay detailing their service projects and how they grew from their experiences, complete with photos for reference

– Be a minimum of 18 years old with plans to attend college in Fall of 2022

– Have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

– Submit a letter of recommendation from an individual involved in the project 

– Reside in or plan on attending college in one of the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts,  Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, or Virginia

Since 2012, Fox has participated in more than 100 service projects and has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to support community organizations. According to Fox Pest Control’s CEO and co-founder Mike Romney, charitable giving is in the company’s DNA. 

“We firmly believe that when we serve the communities we reside in, we pave the way for others to be successful. We hope that our scholarship program encourages students to find ways to give back and bring about positive change in the lives of those around them.”

Last year, Delia Cote, a student at the University of New England, received scholarship money for her essay about a project she organized for a non-profit called Hope for NH Recovery. Cote’s “Post-It Project” helped individuals at the recovery center feel supported and encouraged along their journey. 

“The applications we received last year were amazing,” shared Romney. “One student worked with a nonprofit to greet Ukrainian and Latvian orphans at the airport as they came to America for adoption. Another student organized a board at their university to advocate for racial equality among students. All applicants included photos of their projects and told their stories with heart,” Romney said. “We look forward to hearing the inspiring activities students participated in through this round of applications and picking another deserving student to receive the scholarship funds.”

The deadline to submit applications is June 1, 2022, with the winner scheduled to be announced in August 2022. 

To learn more about, or apply for, the Fox Pest Control Scholarship, visit the company’s website. 

###

About Fox Pest Control 

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 different states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. The company ranked #15 on Pest Control Technology’s Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2021 and  #1807 on the 40th annual Inc. 5000 List. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/fox-pest-control-offers-2-000-scholarship-for-students-serving-their-community-2.html


CONTACT: Media Company: Fox Pest Control, 
Media Name: Jessica Corbridge, 
Media Phone: 801-664-7432, 
Media Email: jessica.corbridge_fox-pest@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: http://www.fox-pest.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.