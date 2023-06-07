Krause brings industry’s voice to important U.S. Department of Transportation Initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foxpoint’s Joshua Krause is among nine members appointed to serve on a new Truck Leasing Task Force (TLTF) to ensure drivers have access to fair leasing agreements. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), TLTF is chartered by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to take a hard look at leasing agreements to ensure the potential safety and financial impacts on owner-operators. TLTF will convene starting in July 2023.

“I’m proud to serve on this important Truck Leasing Task Force and represent the truck leasing industry,” said Joshua Krause, Chief Operating Officer of Foxpoint. “I look forward to sharing business best practices that will have a lasting impact on the safety and financial wellbeing of owner-operators across our nation.”

TLTF is tasked with providing best practices to assist drivers in assessing the impacts of a leasing agreement prior to entering into such agreement and recommendations on changes to laws to promote fair leasing agreements. Representing the trucking industry, Krause serves alongside other TLTF members including representatives from labor organizations, motor carriers, consumer protection groups, owner-operators, and other businesses, as well as attorneys and educators.

Krause joined Foxpoint in 2018 as a Sales Manager and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2022 to enhance cross-functional capabilities and continue transforming the future of transportation.

“As one of our organization’s key leaders, we are confident Josh will be an invaluable representative of our industry and a solid voice for owner-operators as it pertains to leasing agreements,” said Jeff Dema, Chief Executive Officer at Foxpoint. “Josh’s growth-oriented mindset, focus on operational excellence, and passion for owner operators will be an asset to the Truck Leasing Task Force and a positive influence for the entire industry.”

Foxpoint is the holding company for OTR Leasing, a leading tech-enabled specialty finance company that leases Class 8 Trucks, powered by RAPID, an all-inclusive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for asset management, workflow management, and reporting. With cutting-edge technologies and data-driven solutions, Foxpoint brands increase efficiencies and streamline decision-making.

About Foxpoint

Foxpoint was founded in 2013 and is a leading technology-enabled logistics platform based near Kansas City, Mo. For more information, visit foxpoint.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Foxpoint Josh Zolotor comms@otrleasing.com