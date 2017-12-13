FPC Publishes Guide to New California Gun Laws, Upcoming Changes

Sacramento, CA, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, civil rights advocacy organization Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) published a valuable new guide to California’s many new and changing gun laws.

The article, entitled “California’s new gun laws: What every gun owner should know before Jan 1,” can be found at FPC’s Web site at FPCnews.org.

“We want to help gun owners understand what they’re really up against,” explained FPC California Legislative Advocate and Spokesperson Craig DeLuz.

“We don’t want law-abiding gun owners getting arrested or going to jail because they didn’t have a decent resource to help dig into California’s insane number of gun control laws.”

The article covers a wide range of topics, including new ammunition laws, firearm serialization and registration (sometimes referred to by politicians as “ghost guns”), “assault weapons”, firearm dealers, ammunition vendors, and large-capacity magazines.

It also includes links to many of California’s gun control laws and more than 3 dozen important dates, as well as information about lawsuits challenging many of the State’s firearm regulations.

“We hope that Second Amendment advocacy groups have so much success in the courts that gun owners no longer need articles like this one,” said DeLuz. “Until then, we are committed to helping people navigate the most burdensome and complicated gun control scheme in the United States.”

Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

