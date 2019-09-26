FPSB Ltd.’s CFP Certification Accredited by India’s National Institute of Securities Markets

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM Professionals in India Offering Investment Advice Are Eligible to Register as Investment Advisers Under Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM certification program outside the United States, today announced that the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has accredited FPSB Ltd.’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification in India .

After taking over direct operation of the 18-year-old CFPCM certification program in India in April, FPSB Ltd. submitted an accreditation application to NISM outlining FPSB Ltd.’s mission, reputation, global affiliations, financial strength and policies and quality standards related to curriculum development and exam administration for the CFP certification program in India. NISM approved FPSB Ltd.’s application and accredited the CFP certification program in India from 5 September 2019 until 4 September 2020, after which the accreditation is eligible to be renewed for two more years, subject to program monitoring and approval by NISM. To find our listing on the NISM website, click here .

“FPSB Ltd. is pleased that India’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals offering investment advice are eligible to register as Investment Advisers under Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations,” said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “FPSB Ltd. and the community of over 1,600 CFP professionals in India are committed to benefiting the Indian public by establishing, upholding and promoting competency, ethics and practice standards and certification requirements for CFP professionals and for the financial planning profession in India.”

About FPSB

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States, including in India. FPSB Ltd. and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2018, there were 181,360 CFP professionals worldwide, 1,513 of which were in India. For more, visit fpsb.org .

About NISM/SEBI

Established in 2006 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulator of the securities markets in India, the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) is an educational, training and research institute that runs a variety of educational and training programs across the securities market domain in India. Pursuant to a 2013 regulation enacted by SEBI, any individual registered as an investment advisor or otherwise offering investment advice in India must hold a certification in financial planning, fund, asset or portfolio management or investment advisory services from NISM or a NISM-accredited organization or institution.

CFP Certification Global excellence in financial planning™

Media Contact:

Liz Jarrell

FPSB Senior Manager of Communications

+1-720-407-1901

[email protected]