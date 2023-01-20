Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S.

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.

Through an easily accessible mobile interface, carriers wanting to upload their information to work on Fr8App’s platform are guided through step-by-step instructions to capture the necessary information. Once a carrier submits the required information, eligible carriers are verified and able to book loads straight from the Fr8App platform within minutes. This streamlined onboarding process allows carriers to avoid the tedious and possibly frustrating task of completing hardcopy forms, which are associated with most legacy systems and required to register for freight transportation.

This automated onboarding process allows carriers to save time and money and focus on booking loads and growing their business, rather than on fulfilling administrative requirements.

“By Introducing this new automated onboarding process for our carrier partners, we affirm our ongoing commitment to simplify and digitalize the transportation industry,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8App. “Our goal is to make the process of joining our platform as simple and efficient as possible, so carriers can focus on what they do best: moving loads and growing their business. Following the recent redesign of our app’s navigation tools, we are introducing an updated system that is responsive to our customer requests and makes it incredibly simple for eligible carriers to join and transport loads with Fr8App,” concluded Selgas.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

