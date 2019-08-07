Fragile calm returns to stock markets as yuan steadies

Asian shares steadied slightly on Wednesday as investors caught their breath from a searing week-long selloff, with steps taken by Chinese authorities to contain a sliding yuan helping calm fears of a full-blown Sino-U.S. trade and currency war.
