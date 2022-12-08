A groundbreaking step designed to collectively advance more good for perfumery, for people and for the planet at the industry level

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) today announced the creation of the Fragrance Creators Association Responsible Industry Stewardship Pledge. The pledge is a commitment to advance 10 key principles centered around environmental and social impacts, sustainability, employee growth and development, worker safety and good governance. Individual member companies practice responsible product, brand and corporate stewardship. For decades, the fragrance sector has worked together and pooled resources to advance the science and safety of scents. Now, through their membership in Fragrance Creators, member companies can advance responsible stewardship at the industry level in ways made possible by working collectively in a pre-market environment.

“A society grows great when old people plant trees whose shade they shall never sit in—a beautiful Greek Proverb that captures the essence of how we view stewardship,” said Farah K. Ahmed, president & CEO, Fragrance Creators. “Sustainable industry growth is dependent on a healthy planet and respecting the people and communities who inhabit it today and tomorrow. That’s what this Pledge is designed to do, and we thank our members for their commitment to stewarding the fragrance value chain responsibly.”

Principles underpinning the Fragrance Creators Responsible Fragrance Industry Stewardship Pledge were developed by a group of dedicated members and approved by the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. By taking the voluntary pledge, Fragrance Creators members commit to:

Participate as a good faith stakeholder to develop and advance fragrance policies designed to deliver positive impacts for people, perfume, and the planet. Support olfactory culture through increased knowledge, appreciation, access, and use of fragrances created in a responsible and sustainable way. Serve as a resource for information and education regarding fragrance and fragrance ingredient safety. Promote the safe and proper use of fragrance and fragranced products. Serve as a resource for quality information on the importance and benefits of fragrance. Recognize our success is dependent on a healthy planet and to continue to pioneer green chemistry, upcycling, and ethical sourcing. Prioritize consumer confidence by adhering to the spirit as well as the letter of all applicable laws and regulations. Foster and safeguard a fair and responsible marketplace recognizing the importance of a diverse value chain to enhance competition. Coordinate throughout the supply chain to ensure that comprehensive industry representation is housed within Fragrance Creators Association. Encourage sound science through engaging in public policy and advancing the work of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM).

The association has taken a bold, pioneering step and will continue to evolve and adapt these principles to ensure its membership further maximizes its collective impact for perfumery, for people and for the planet. Fragrance Creators is focused on ensuring this work reflects the diverse views of the entire industry and welcomes feedback from all stakeholders.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators’ 60+ member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance and industrial and institutional products. In addition, our members include companies that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association’s membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about our work for people, perfume, and the planet at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact Information:

Katie Cross

kcross@fragrancecreators.org

