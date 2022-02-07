Fragrance Creators Catalogues Nearly 300 Ingredients, Expanding Best-in-Class Fragrance Education Resource

The award-winning FragranceConservatory.com now includes 298 fragrance ingredient fact summaries—featuring robust science-based content on fragrance benefits, sustainability, safety, and more

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fragrance Creators Association announced today the further expansion of its award-winning FragranceConservatory.com—the go-to resource for high-quality science and information to enhance understanding and appreciation for fragrance. One hundred ingredients have been added to the site which aims to empower consumers to make informed and confident choices about scented home care, personal care, home design, and fine fragrance products. The updated Ingredient Directory features robust information on the origin, history of safe use, and more for nearly 300 well-known fragrance ingredients.

Since its inception in December 2019, FragranceConservatory.com has informed the public using fact-based, contextualized information about fragrance and fragrance ingredients. Visitors of the site can:

Search nearly 300 fragrance ingredients to understand their use and safety

Learn more about the history and science behind making a fragrance

Discover the many positive wellness benefits of fragrance and scent

Follow the fragrance industry’s efforts to promote health and sustainability, and more

“The Fragrance Conservatory operationalizes our deep respect for people and our commitment to empowering companies along the fragrance value chain with meaningful tools that advance high-quality consumer education—today and tomorrow,” said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. “The site gives a voice to our network of over 1,000 scientific and technical experts in sustainability, wellness, human and environmental safety, regulatory, public health, perfumery, and more, by making fragrance facts and insights accessible and understandable for everyone.”

“We know people are seeking science-based information about the fragrance ingredients in the products they use,” said Tracey Long, Chair of Fragrance Creators Communications Executive Committee and Director, Corporate Communications & Reputation, Procter & Gamble. “FragranceConservatory.com is a unique offering by Fragrance Creators, fueled by members’ expertise, that provides clear, contextualized information to build trust through transparency for the fragrance ingredients used in a broad range of products from fine fragrance formulas to personal and household care products.”

The site is cultivated by a coalition of dedicated Fragrance Creators members, including Arylessence, Bedoukian Research, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, CHANEL, Citrus & Allied Essences, The Clorox Company, Emerald Kalama Chemical, The Estée Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, The Lermond Company, Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Robertet USA, SC Johnson, and Takasago International Corporation (USA). With technical considerations from the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and the International Fragrance Association, the group will continue to catalogue many more ingredients in 2022, with the goal of capturing a vast array of fragrance ingredients used to fully inform the public. Follow the latest updates on Instagram: @fragranceconservatory.

Fragrance Creators Association is the fragrance trade association representing the fragrance industry at-large. The organization provides comprehensive representation for the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America, as well as fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators’ membership is diverse, including large and small companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. The association also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

Contact: Malory Todd

mtodd@fragrancecreators.org

