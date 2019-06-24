Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed Returns to USTR to Testify on China 301 Tariffs

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

The association continues to engage the Administration with solutions to avoid unintended consequences of fragrance-related tariffs

ARLINGTON, VA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fragrance Creators Association is continuing to advocate for the removal of select fragrance-related items subject to new China 301 tariffs, with President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed returning today to testify before the United States Trade Representative (USTR).  While supporting the Administration’s goal of promoting U.S. manufacturing, Fragrance Creators asserts that certain fragrance-related tariffs will not only cause severe adverse effects for American manufacturers and consumers—who are already struggling under current tariffs—but also fail to deliver any meaningful impact on China’s acts, policies, and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation. 

“Hundreds of thousands of American jobs depend on scented products,” said Ahmed.  “Any added increase in costs will be devastating to our members while having no impact in supporting the Administration’s goals.  This is about American jobs and increased costs to Americans—especially those struggling to make ends meet—who rely on common household cleaning, personal care, and wellness products every day.”

Ahmed also testified before USTR on May 15, 2019, urging the Administration not to apply tariff or trade restrictions on essential oils, concentrates of essential oils, and resinoids of fruits and plants classified in Heading 3301 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule from the EU.  In today’s testimony, Ahmed explained the consequences of tariffs on essential oils under chapter 33; odiferous and aromatic compounds under chapter 29; and other organic and inorganic chemical compounds and hydrocarbons under chapters 15, 28, and 29.  Fragrance Creators has significantly expanded its advocacy program to address the onslaught of trade issues its members face. In September 2018, after submitting public comments, Fragrance Creators announced it had been successful in protecting dozens of fragrance-related tariffs from the final List 3 of the Trump Administration’s China 301.  However, a number of the lines that were removed in List 3 have resurfaced on proposed List 4.

The association recognizes the Administration’s efforts to promote fair trade practices and remains committed to proactively engaging with USTR to demonstrate which fragrance-related tariffs undercut its stated goals by putting U.S. manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage amongst global manufacturers.

CONTACT: Lia Dangelico
Fragrance Creators Association
5713171504
[email protected]
