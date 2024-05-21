Twilio Flex is among the first customers of the Enterprise API to leverage proactive AI insights for improved business outcomes

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frame AI, the leading Streaming AI Platform, has launched its Enterprise API designed for enterprises and strategic cloud partners. This groundbreaking release empowers customers to harness unstructured streaming text for the first time at scale and efficiently incorporate Frame AI’s composable AI strategies into their existing data infrastructure and systems to drive insights, actions, and improved business outcomes. One of the first partners to deploy the Enterprise API is Twilio Flex, which offers a digital engagement center for sales and customer support teams.

“Despite the growing prevalence of AI in the enterprise, most AI projects get stuck in prototype mode because they’re not aligned with existing processes and business goals,” said George Davis, CEO of Frame AI. “Frame AI’s Enterprise API allows enterprises to configure their AI upfront with critical context about their business, and deploy it across many existing applications, averting pitfalls and inaccuracies common to “generic” APIs and SaaS-specific AI features.

The API enables enterprise AI strategy to evolve from reactive RAG-based AI solutions to proactive STAG-based systems, allowing companies to turn dormant unstructured data into a competitive advantage by continuously and proactively surfacing opportunities within enterprise data to increase customer value and decrease operational costs.

Companies can now establish a composable AI strategy and infrastructure capable of both reactive assistance, such as RAG-based chatbots and other tools, and proactive data synthesis using the Stream-Trigger Augmented Generation (STAG) architecture pioneered by Frame AI. STAG enables enterprises to proactively identify and act on both risks and opportunities that would otherwise have taken much longer to emerge in traditional data analysis, reducing time-to-action across the organization.

The Enterprise API solution flexibly augments a company’s workflows with AI, integrating with existing security, data governance, compliance, and operational frameworks. This approach lowers time-to-value and eliminates the disruption many businesses experience when adopting AI technologies.

Key benefits of the Frame AI Enterprise API include:

Rapid Integration: Compatible with a wide range of existing systems and platforms, the API facilitates straightforward integration, minimizing time and effort.

Compatible with a wide range of existing systems and platforms, the API facilitates straightforward integration, minimizing time and effort. Extensible Solutions: Configurable building blocks cater to specific enterprise AI requirements, from workflow automation to data analytics enhancement.

Security and Compliance: Prioritizing data security and privacy, Frame AI adheres to stringent standards such as SOC 2 Type II certification and audited HIPAA compliance.

Comprehensive Support and Rapid Deployment: Dedicated support ensures quick and efficient integration, complemented by continuous updates for the latest AI innovations.

Frame’s Enterprise AI is also now available on the AWS Marketplace as a bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) solution for maximum control over Enterprise Data. For more information about Frame AI’s Enterprise API and partnership opportunities, visit www.frame.ai .

About Frame AI

Frame AI is the leading Streaming AI Platform for enterprise companies. Frame AI helps major brands and software companies transform unstructured data into proactive insights, working through existing systems and infrastructure. Frame AI’s platform is the premier implementation of Stream-Trigger Augmented Generation (STAG), a breakthrough architecture designed to apply Generative AI to massive volumes of streaming data. Drawing on experience analyzing billions of customer interactions for leading technology and communications platforms, Frame AI empowers marketing, CX, and product teams with tailored AI strategies. Learn more about our AI-driven solutions at frame.ai.

