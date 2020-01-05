France, Britain, Germany: Iran must refrain from violence and respect nuclear deal

The ‘E3’ group of countries comprised of France, Britain and Germany called on Iran to refrain from any violent action and urged Iran to go back to respecting arrangements laid out in the JCPOA 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
