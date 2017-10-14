France considers revoking Weinstein’s Legion of Honour

PARIS (Reuters) – France has started the process of stripping Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian distinction, after allegations of sexual harassment against the film producer, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Saturday.
