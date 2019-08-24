France delays signing of Internet pledge amid U.S. pressure

France delayed the planned signing of a pledge by Internet platforms to fight hate speech online amid pressure from the United States, a French minister said, adding that he was still hopeful the U.S. will join the initiative.
