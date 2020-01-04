France discusses Middle East tensions with Germany and China

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had discussed the situation in the Middle East on Saturday with his German and Chinese counterparts, and added that all three had agreed on the need to avoid any escalation in tensions.
